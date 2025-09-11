Shetland Islands Council Orders Fair Isle Ferry from Chartwell Marine

Chartwell Marine, a pioneer of vessel design, has announced an order for a new Fair Isle ferry to supply to Shetland Islands Council. The vessel is due to commence build at Parkol Marine Engineering, a leading bespoke shipbuilder, and is due to launch towards the end of 2026.

The new ferry will replace the 1986-built ‘Good Shepherd’ and provide a vital transport link between Fair Isle and the Shetland mainland. The vessel is designed for various operational roles and features an optimized hull and propulsion system that will enable it to safely, comfortably and efficiently transport up to 12 passengers and cargo in challenging waters around the Shetland Isles. The vessel is also roll-on roll-off (‘Ro-Ro’) capable, meaning vehicles can drive on and off the ferry at ports where suitable linkspans and facilities exist.

The ferry has been designed to the Shetland Islands Council’s requirements and has a bulbous bow, enhanced hull and changeable pitch propeller system that will enable it to operate effectively in rough waters around Fair Isle. It also has a large storage hold, a crane to lift cars and large containers onto shore and accommodation for four crew members, making it a highly versatile vessel.

The vessel is IMO Tier-3 emissions compliant, and the engine will be able to use diesel alternatives, which will help the vessel to reduce its environmental impact.

Chartwell Marine expanded into the ferry market in 2024 with the hire of Christophe Rident. Since then, Chartwell Marine has been involved in three ferry projects and is set to continue this momentum into 2026.