Shift Clean Energy Announces Latest Type Approvals

Shift Clean Energy (Shift) on Tuesday announced it has received type approval from both the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and Japanese Marine Standards (NK) for its energy storage system.

Shift’s lithium-ion battery-based ESS are used for hybrid or fully electric propulsion systems for marine, offshore and inland waterway applications alongside land-based industrial and renewable energy applications. Shift batteries feature patented integrated cooling system, with each battery cell encased in its own cooling channel.

Brent Perry, CEO and founder of Shift, said, “We are proud to lead the market with our energy storage systems that have received the most type approvals on the market for safety and quality standards. At Shift, safety is our number one priority. Our focus has always been on building the safest and most robust energy storage solutions to electrify and decarbonize.”

In March 2022, Shift Clean Energy received approval from the U.S.-based classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its ESS. In 2021, Shift announced its approval certification under new 2020 class rules for commercial vessel batteries set out by classification society DNV GL - one of the first energy storage solutions (ESS) providers to adhere to the new testing standard.