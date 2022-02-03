Ship Design: Ammonia FSRU Concept Studied by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., in a joint effort with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), completed a conceptual study on a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for ammonia, a study is aimed at promoting the use of ammonia as an energy source and the introduction of the ammonia FSRU globally.

The Ammonia FSRU is a floating facility for receiving and storing ammonia which is transported in a liquid state from its production area, and the stored ammonia is then heated and regasified onboard for transfer to an onshore pipeline.

The value proposition for the Ammonia FSRU is that it can be built at a lower cost and in a shorter time than onshore ammonia storage and regasification plants. At a time when global interest in usage of ammonia is increasing, the application of Ammonia FSRU in place of onshore storage and regasification plants is expected to contribute to earlier and stable supply of ammonia fuel.

In the study, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding conducted multiple case studies of FSRUs which have different specifications according to the ammonia’s supply conditions, regasification method, tank capacity, etc., in order to respond to a wide range of demands, and eventually developed designs of more environmentally friendly Ammonia FSRU. The study also covered the feasibility of employing ammonia fuel to generate the power required for the operation of the FSRU itself.

In tandem, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding recently concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MOL and The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. whereby the parties will examine the possibilities of future introduction of Ammonia FSRU. They are aiming at realization of the first Ammonia FSRU in the world.

Image of Ammonia FSRU. Image courtesy Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co.