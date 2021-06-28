Marine Link
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Ship Design: Pure 3D Process Deployed for US-built Advanced Rotortug

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 28, 2021

ABS, Robert Allan, Signet and USCG use purely 3D process to celiver commercial vessel. Image courtesy of Robert Allan Ltd

ABS, Robert Allan, Signet and USCG use purely 3D process to celiver commercial vessel. Image courtesy of Robert Allan Ltd

The evolution of commercial ship design and construction now includes a first in the U.S.: the first commercial U.S. vessel designed, built and verified using an end-to-end 3D design process, a project coordinated through ABS, Robert Allan Ltd. (RAL), Signet Maritime Corporation (Signet) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

Designed by RAL, the Advanced Rotortug (ART), which is designed to escort vessels and offshore assets at the Port of Corpus Christi, will receive its Certificate of Inspection from the USCG and will now be built and operated by Signet to ABS Class, making it the first commercial vessel in U.S. history to be produced using only 3D models in design and construction for all structures.

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

2021: The Year When Offshore Wind Takes Off in the United States

Inside the Red-Hot Offshore Wind Market
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News