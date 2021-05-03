Ship Recycling Stymied by COVID Spread Through India

All eyes remain on the situation that is currently unfolding in India as each day brings with it record, numbers of Covid-19 cases & deaths as many hospitals across the country are running desperately low on oxygen supplies and vacant hospital beds.

More than 400,000 cases are being registered every day now with well over 3,000 deaths being recorded on a daily basis – the highest of any country at any point of the pandemic.

Understandably, Alang recycling yards have been shut as supplies of oxygen are being diverted elsewhere and a real push now needs to be made to ramp up vaccine efforts, with less than 2% of the population vaccinated and all adults over 18 now eligible for their first shots. Aid has been arriving this week from across the world and several states, including Delhi, are continuing their lockdowns, in an attempt to curb the fiery spread of new cases.

Neighboring Pakistan and Bangladesh have also been seeing sharp increases of Covid cases, and crews for ‘as is’ sales from these countries are now being barred from many global ports, making ‘as is’ deliveries an increasingly tricky affair at present.

Finally, Turkey too has announced their own lockdown until May 17th (until the end of Ramzan holidays) as the local Government attempts to curb their own spread, with over 38K fresh cases being reported every day.

For week 18 of 2021, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Demo Rank Location Sentiment Dry Bulk Tankers Containers

USD / LDT USD / LDT USD / LDT

1 Bangladesh Steady 500 / LDT 510 / LDT 520 / LDT

2 Pakistan Steady 490 / LDT 500 / LDT 510 / LDT

3 India Steady 480 / LDT 490 / LDT 500 / LDT

4 Turkey Steady 250/ LDT 255/ LDT 260/ LDT

