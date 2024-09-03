Marine Link
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Ship Repair That is Transparent, On Time & On Budget

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 3, 2024

EDR Antwerp Shipyard has undergone a complete rebrand, but the transformation is far more than skin deep. Philippe Trouillard, Commercial Manager, discusses with Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast, not only the transformation of the yard and its facilities, but also too the challenges of successfully competing with much cheaper repair yards in the Far East; and insights on an exciting new electrostatically applied paint in the drydock which has shown the potential minimize overspray and save 40% in paint applied.

