Ship Repair That is Transparent, On Time & On Budget

EDR Antwerp Shipyard has undergone a complete rebrand, but the transformation is far more than skin deep. Philippe Trouillard, Commercial Manager, discusses with Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast, not only the transformation of the yard and its facilities, but also too the challenges of successfully competing with much cheaper repair yards in the Far East; and insights on an exciting new electrostatically applied paint in the drydock which has shown the potential minimize overspray and save 40% in paint applied.