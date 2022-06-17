From Ship Scrap to Artwork, 'Sustainable' Ship Recycling in Germany

In cooperation with Leviathan GmbH, German Naval Yards welcomed the first ship that it says is to be recycled "100% sustainably," with parts of the ship to be transformed into works of art.

Leviathan GmbH from Cuxhaven has developed a process for green & emission-free ship recycling. Together with German Naval Yards in Kiel, the sustainable recycling process will now be applied for the first time on a 41m long landing boat. The pilot project will start on June 20, 2022, and is expected to be completed within six weeks. After a successful trial, approval in accordance with EU Regulation 1257 (EU Ship Recycling Regulation) will be applied.

"For German Naval Yards , who traditionally builds and converts vessels, environmentally friendly recycling is a welcome new challenge that we gladly embrace," said Sofien Lamiri, Chief Operating Officer at German Naval Yards .

The project partners offer artists the opportunity to reuse parts and materials of the vessel to further process them or to convert them into works of art.All interested artists are welcome to contact: [email protected]

Photo courtesy German Naval Yards