Saturday, May 20, 2023
Ship Traffic Resumes in Bosphorus Strait After Suspension

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 1, 2023

© Wilding / Adobe Stock

Ship traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for southbound vessels as of 1840 GMT on Sunday, after a suspension due to an engine failure on one ship, the Tribeca shipping agency said.

According to a report shared by the agency earlier on Sunday, the Turkish-flagged ship Ilyas Konan had an engine failure during its passage through the strait and dropped anchor.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alex Richardson and Hugh Lawson)

