Shipbuilder Meyer Turku Wins Again

The global cruise market maintains its momentum with the announcement today that TUI Cruises is ordering another new cruise ship from Meyer Turku.

TUI Cruises and Meyer Turku agreed to build a Mein Schiff 7 with delivery in 2023, which is based on the design of New Mein Schiff 1 & 2. The agreement is still subject to financing, which is now being worked on with the banks and Finnvera.

"We are very thankful that TUI Cruises is entrusting us with building another ship to their fleet of modern and beautiful Mein Schiffs. It will bring further good work to Turku shipyard as well as the Finnish maritime cluster. This is what we are preparing for with our recruitments and investments," said Jan Meyer, CEO, Meyer Turku.