Shipbuilders Council of America Names New Board Leaders

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national association representing the U.S. shipbuilding, maintenance and repair industry, announced its new Board of Directors leadership and the incoming chairs of the SCA Partners Committee. The announcements kicked off the Association’s Annual Meeting on May 17 in Washington, D.C.

Brad Moyer, Vice President of BAE Systems Ship Repair, is ascending from his Vice Chairman post to Chairman of the Board, assuming the position from Ben Bordelon, CEO of Bollinger Shipyards.

Joining Moyer to lead the trade association is David Carver, President of General Dynamics NASSCO. Carver has served on the SCA Board of Directors since 2019 and begins a new role as Vice Chairman.

Chairman Moyer and Vice Chairman Carver will serve alongside Board of Directors Secretary Caitlin Sause, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs at SOMAR, Inc. and Treasurer Garrett Rice, President of Master Boat Builders.

In addition to new leadership at the helm of SCA, SCA’s Partners Committee also welcomed two new chairs. Mark Haller, Owner & President of TriTec MFG, will replace Rob Stuardi of American Equity Underwriters as the SCA Industry Partner Chairman. Replacing Haller as Industry Partner Vice Chairman is John Rhatigan, Chairman of the Board at Marine Machinery Association.

The SCA Partners Committee is charged with representing SCA’s shipyard supplier members from across the country.

“Brad Moyer and Dave Carver are experienced leaders that will help guide the organization and support the 400,000 highly skilled men and women that make up our industry,” said Matthew Paxton, President of SCA. “Mark Haller and John Rhatigan likewise bring a wealth of experience needed to represent the hundreds of supplier partners of America’s shipyard industry. Together this leadership team and the Board of Directors are an incredible asset for the council to continue to push for American national security through the shipyard industrial base.

“The entire SCA membership is grateful for the time, dedication and expertise provided by our outgoing Board of Directors Chairman Ben Bordelon and outgoing Industry Partner Committee Chairman Rob Stuardi. Our industry is stronger because of their steady and dedicated leadership, as well as always championing our entire industry.”