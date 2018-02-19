HII Wins $1.43B Shipbuilding Contract

Related News

Jack-up Vessel Seafox 5 Departs DVR

The 151-meter, self-propelled, DP2 jack-up rig Seafox 5 has left the Damen Verolme Rotterdam (DVR) shipyard following a four…

GC Rieber Shipping Secures Contract for Polar Queen

Norwegian shipping company GC Rieber Shipping has entered into a time charter agreement with a European offshore client for…

UK Port's Post-Brexit Health Concern

British Ports Association warned that without agreements on cross-border environmental health standards there could be major…

Forhaug Steps in as CEO at MMT

Marine surveying company MMT has appointed Peter Forhaug as acting CEO from January 1, 2018 while the Sweden based firm conducts…

Policy Planning Lessons for Maritime Students

Students from the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) in Malta are being introduced to key policy planning issues…

Petrobras Extends DOF Deal

Norwegian shipping company DOF has been awarded an extension of a contract for one of its anchor handlers working in Brazil.

MOL Posts Highest Profit in Decade in 2017

MOL Group announced its financial results for 2017. MOL increased its EBITDA by 14% comfortably outperforming its 2017 target…

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics Doubles Footprint in Port of Zeebrugge

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics has signed a concession agreement with the Port of Zeebrugge to develop 49 hectares of land…

Stena Drilling Signs Contract with Nexen Petroleum

Offshore driller Stena Drilling has signed a contract with Nexen Petroleum U.K. Limited for the Stena Spey drilling rig.

Digitalisation of Ports is Fourth Industrial Revolution

The digitalisation of ports and terminal operations offers ways to realise a “fourth industrial revolution”, bringing with it safety…

ZKTeco to Display the Latest in Cruise Ship Security

Biometric and RFID security solutions provider ZKTeco said it will showcase its latest developments in cruise ship security…