Shipbuilding: Crystal Endeavor Departs MV Werften Stralsund
- The luxury expedition yacht Crystal Endeavor now sails to Iceland for inaugural voyages. Photo courtesy MV Werften
The PC6 luxury expedition yacht Crystal Endeavor recently cruised out of MV WERFTEN in Stralsund, Germany.
The vessel, which had been built from 2018, was named by Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig on June 26. The 20,200 GT Crystal Endeavor measures 164.5 x 23.4m, touted as the world’s largest luxury expedition yacht, able to accommodate 200 passengers and offers a 1:1 crew to passenger ratio.
“Crystal Endeavor” is now en route to Iceland and is scheduled for a July 15 arrival in Reykjavík. She will depart Iceland’s capital on her inaugural voyage on July 18 on the first in a series of five 10-night voyages circumnavigating