Shipbuilding: FSG Expands Management Team

Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) is expanding its management team further: in April, Carsten Treuer starts as Head of Operations and Bernd Liedtke as Head of Sales.

“I am very much looking forward to working with these two shipbuilding specialists,” says Philipp Maracke, CEO of Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft, about the expansion of his team. “Our common goal is, on the one hand, to align production even more specifically with the requirements of our portfolio in the future. On the other hand, we want to position ourselves strongly in the market by explicitly demonstrating FSG’s far-reaching competencies. Carsten Treuer and Bernd Liedtke bring the right expertise to the shipyard for this.”

Carsten Treuer is FSG's new Head of Operations

As Head of Operations, 56-year-old Treuer’s main goal for the coming months is to align his division with the requirements of the market and the future FSG product portfolio. “The first thing now is to set the right priorities in the operational organisztion. This concerns all areas, from planning and production to materials management, quality management and IT,” he said. “The shipyard’s good technological facilities as well as the equally good process understanding of the employees offer the best conditions for successful projects which are focused on the demands of the market.” Team spirit and open communication within his team are high on the priority list for the new division head.

Treuer began his professional career with an apprenticeship as a shipbuilder before taking up studies in naval engineering. To his operational know-how, he adds international experience: "Very formative for me was the time at IHI shipyard in Kure, Japan, where special focus was placed on industrial manufacturing processes as well as the continuous improvement of procedures.” He was also Division Director at the HSY shipyard in Greece for two years and managed shipbuilding projects in China, Bangladesh, Uganda and Brazil. He also has experience both in interim management of a shipyard and as a partner in a marine engineering firm. In the past nine years he has worked for the ADMK/Nobiskrug shipyard group and the Lürssen-Kröger shipyard. For more than 20 years, Carsten Treuer has been a member of the Shipbuilding Manufacturing Working Group of VSM, the German Shipbuilding and Ocean Industries Association. He has chaired the Working Group for eight years.





Bernd Liedtke is FSG's New Head of Sales

In his previous positions at various shipyards in northern Germany, Bernd Liedtke the trained shipping merchant has become familiar with purchasing from different perspectives, complemented by project management and superyacht sales. “This has given me a very thorough understanding of the technical interrelationships of shipbuilding projects. A firm foundation and an indispensable advantage for contact with FSG customers,” says Liedtke. The 57-year-old has worked for Nobiskrug, Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems and Lürssen Shipyard over the past 20 years, having previously worked at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

He sees the already announced expansion of FSG’s product portfolio as the main pillars of FSG’s sales, as well as sustainable technologies and trends, such as the issue of zero emissions, which the shipyard has announced to take up. At the same time, the implementation of findings from the pandemic could also influence the market position, for example in the adaptation of air-conditioning and ventilation systems on board. The most important guiding principle remains the individual needs of the shipping company’s customers, says new Head of Sales.



