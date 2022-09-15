Shipbuilding: Kangnam Delivers 41-knot Korea Express Ferry

The 72m passenger ferry Korea Pride, designed by Incat Crowther and built by Kangnam Corporation in Busan, South Korea, was delivered to Korea Express Ferry.

The ship that will operate from Incheon on the west coast of South Korea, and it is unique in that it is reportedly the first ship of its type to be built in South Korea, which remains the world's shipbuilding powerhouse for large oceangoing ships.

From the outset, Korea Express Ferry set high safety, comfort and performance standards, and the operator also specified that the ship be built locally.

Incat Crowther was selected to design the ship and supervise its construction at Kangnam Corporation. This choice was based on Incat Crowther’s digital shipbuilding credentials and operator-focused design, according to the company.

Korea Pride features a sleek, single-deck configuration, which Dan Mace, Technical Manager, Incat Crowther, explains was selected to handle the specific conditions which include large swell and wind chop. “Safety and open sea capability drove our design and build. The 72m platform is longer than usual for a single-deck ship. This delivers greater speed without sacrificing fuel efficiency.”

“We are very pleased with the outcome," saod Sung Man Hwang, CEO, Korea Express Ferry. “Incat Crowther’s contribution to the project cannot be understated. We received a high-quality ship that reached an impressive 41 knots on sea trials. It is a very happy day for us to take delivery of such an extraordinary ship. It will serve our passengers very well”.

A full complement of 556 passengers will be accommodated across a single deck. To maximize safety and efficiency, passengers board and disembark via six boarding gates/doors, located to integrate with shoreside infrastructure.

On board, passengers are served by economy, business and first-class cabins. A central amenities block features a large, well-equipped kiosk in addition to bathrooms and a mothers’ room. Luggage racks are plentiful in all cabins. At the aft end of the main deck is a crew area with mess room, office and bathroom. The ship also has a medical room.

Korea Pride is powered by quad MTU 16V4000 main engines, with neat and tidy engine room layout and exposed engine hatches aiding maintenance and removal. The ship has an operating speed of 36.5 knots.

Below is a video walkthrough of the vessel.



Main Particulars

Length Overall: 236’ 3” / 72.0m

Length Waterline: 228’ 5” / 69.6m

Beam Overall: 52’ 6” / 16.0m

Draft (hull): 5’ 11” / 1.8m

Depth: 18’ 1” / 5.5m

Construction: Marine grade aluminium

Fuel Oil: 7 925 gallons / 30 000 litres

Fresh Water: 1189 gallons / 4 500 litres

Sullage: 1189 gallons / 4 500 litres

Passengers: 556

Crew: 10

Occasional Passengers: 3

Speed (Service): 36.5 knots

Speed (Max): 40.0 knots

Main Engines: 4 x MTU 16V4000 M73L

Power: 4 x 2,880 kW at 2,050 RPM

Propulsion: 4 x Kamewa S71-4

Generators: 2 x 290 ekW at 1,800 RPM

Flag: Republic of Korea

Class / Survey: Korean Register of Shipping (KRS) +KRS0 PASSENGER SHIP CATAMARAN (HSLC-SA2) +KRM0 UMA 100nm from harbour of safe anchorage

Image courtesy Incat Crowther