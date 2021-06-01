Shipbuilding: LNG Carrier Diamond Gas Crystal Delivered

On May 31, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Diamond Gas Crystal, was delivered, built to transport LNG from LNG Canada project in British Columbia, as well as from other locations around the world, under an 18-year time-charter contract with Diamond Gas International Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) who also has a stake in the LNG Canada project.

The ship was built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and is owned by NYK, Asia LNG Transport Dua Sdn. Bhd. (ALT Dua), and MC through the joint venture Diamond LNG Shipping 5 Pte. Ltd. The NYK Group will be responsible for ship management.

Diamond Gas Crystal is powered by WinGD-make dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine with X-DF diesel engine, a powerplant with superior fuel-consumption efficiency, able to operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored in the cargo tank. The vessel will also feature a re-liquefaction system that can use re-liquefied excess boil-off gas and return it to the cargo tank.

The cargo tank will be a 174,000 cu. m. capacity membrane-type tank that will make use of advanced insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate (percentage of gas volume that vaporizes during navigation) in the cargo tank and realize superior efficiency and economical LNG transportation.

Diamond Gas Crystal Main Particulars

Length o.a.: 297m

Breadth: about 46.4m

Gross tonnage: 117,564 tons

Main engine: X-DF engine

Cargo tank capacity: about 174,000 cu. m.

Shipbuilder: Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Flag state: Singapore

Image courtesy NYK