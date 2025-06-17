Marine Link
Friday, June 20, 2025

Shipbuilding: ONE Singapore Joins the Fleet

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 17, 2025

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) announced today the naming of ONE Singapore, the sixth vessel in a series of 20 ammonia/methanol ready container vessels. Image courtesy ONE

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) announced today the naming of ONE Singapore, the sixth vessel in a series of 20 ammonia/methanol ready container vessels. Image courtesy ONE

Ocean Network Express (ONE) named the 13,900-TEU ONE Singapore, the sixth vessel in a series of 20 ammonia/methanol ready container vessels. The naming ceremony took place at the Hiroshima Shipyard of Imabari Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. in Japan, marking another milestone in ONE's fleet expansion program.

"Today's naming of ONE Singapore signifies further progress in our fleet expansion strategy," said Jeremy Nixon, CEO, ONE. "This vessel, carrying the name of our global headquarters city, symbolizes our strong connection to Singapore's vibrant maritime ecosystem. As we deploy this vessel into service, we continue to build upon ONE’s strong commitment to Singapore, in its prime position as the leading global international maritime center."

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

INSIGHTS: Walter Thomassie, MD, Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week