Shipnet Celebrates Consistent Growth for Dry Docking Software

Norway-based maritime technology business, Shipnet, has announced consistent growth since its launch in 2021 for its dry docking software with project numbers at an all-time high.

The technical project management tool which aids businesses create efficiencies while their vessels are in dry dock has seen year-on-year growth since 2021 and has now conducted a total of 486 projects.

“We released our dry dock product in 2021 and saw a steady increase in adoption throughout 2022 and 2023 and since then we’ve seen growth of 185 per cent, highlighting both our rapid market traction and the product’s accelerating momentum," said Anil Bhardwaj, web and mobile product owner of Shipnet. "We strategically pivoted from a purely feature-rich offering to a solution addressing real end-user needs which has successfully driven sustainable product growth. The data for 2025 so far continues an upward trajectory and will continue to deliver increased value to our clients.”

For every day a business’s vessels are in dry dock, it’s a day costing money for both maintenance and off-hire time of the vessel, which can run into thousands every day and can place businesses which are using outdated technology and processes exposed to unnecessary risk. Shipnet’s dry docking software aids technical teams with planning, sourcing, executing and reporting on all projects and takes the complexity out of planned maintenance projects.

“What’s also very popular about our dry docking software is being able to implement it as a stand-alone application if you’re already a Shipnet user—pulling data from other Shipnet apps to give a complete view of every project from concept to completion," Bhardwaj added. "The importing of historical data from systems outside of Shipnet also gives an accurate overview of past projects. The simplicity of the mobile app also allows fast on-site updates and if connectivity is ever low, its offline mode can facilitate updates in real-time and synchronised later.”

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Oslo, Shipnet addresses industry challenges with its integrated vessel management software. Its expertise in integrated vessel management software allows businesses to see the bigger picture combining technical, commercial, financial and analytical operations together.