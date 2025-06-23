Shipowner George Economou Speaks At Webb Institute’s 2025 Commencement

Webb Institute, an undergraduate college specializing in naval architecture and marine engineering, celebrated its 2025 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, June 21, welcoming George Economou, founder of DryShips Inc., the TMS Group, and the owner of Cardiff Marine, as the keynote speaker.

The event, held on Webb’s waterfront campus, marked a powerful moment for the graduating class and reaffirmed Webb’s place at the forefront of the resurgent U.S. maritime industry.

“It is good to feel like being home despite not having studied here,” said Economou. Drawing from his own journey, with difficulty starting his career in the US as a foreigner, he offered a global perspective on opportunity and responsibility. “I want you to know how blessed you are to be here today, graduating from an American institution and living in this country.”

“Fall in love with the choices you will make. Don’t think about having, but about becoming."

His speech integrated lessons from business, philosophy, and global challenges, ranging from climate change and artificial intelligence to the internal choices that shape a life. He honored not just academic achievement, but the courage to build a life of integrity and impact.

Webb Institute President Mark Martecchini reflected on the significance of Economou’s message. “George Economou’s story—from Greece to MIT to global maritime leadership—is a testament to what’s possible when passion meets perseverance. His visit reminds us that Webb’s core values of Excellence, Community, and Opportunity are not just ideals; they are living truths our graduates carry into the world.”

Turning to the future, Economou urged graduates to avoid chasing money and security for their own sake, instead advocating for passion, purpose, and perseverance.

“Along with yourself, make others smile. Humor is an essential quality to navigate through human experience. Pursue your choices and goals with vigor, with love, with hard work. Find a cool job, and money will be the reward.“

Webb Institute's Class of 2025. © Webb Institute