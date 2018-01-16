Marine Link
Diana Shipping Enters into TC Contract with Uniper

January 16, 2018

Photo: Diana Shipping Inc.

 Diana Shipping has announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Phaidra. 

 
The gross charter rate is US$12,700 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum 12 months to maximum 15 months. The charter commenced on January 13, 2018. 
 
The m/v Phaidra was previously chartered to Jera Trading Singapore Pte. Ltd. at a gross charter rate of US$7,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for the agreed period of the time charter.
 
The “Phaidra” is a 87,146 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.
 
This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.57 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
 
Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 50 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 22 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.8 million dwt with a weighted average age of 8.40 years. 
 
