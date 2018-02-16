Marine Link
GC Rieber Shipping Secures Contract for Polar Queen

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.
By Aiswarya Lakshmi

February 16, 2018

Polar Queen. Photo: GC Rieber Shipping

 Norwegian shipping company GC Rieber Shipping has entered into a time charter agreement with a European offshore client for the CSV vessel Polar Queen for a fixed period of four months with options to extend by up to one month. 

 
With this charter, all GC Rieber Shipping subsea vessels have secured contracts for the summer season 2018.
 
The Polar Queen will be used in British sector to perform walk-to-work duties and commencement will be in May 2018.
 
 "We are pleased to see Polar Queen build on her success in the walk-to-work market and secure a new substantial charter with a Tier 1 client. With this charter, GC Rieber Shipping is sold out for the summer of 2018. Both Polar King and Polar Onyx are now on solid long terms charters, and the agreement for Polar Queen proves the robustness of our crew and organizational capabilities", said GC Rieber Shipping CEO, Christian W. Berg.
 
The Polar Queen was built at Freire Shipyard in Spain, and was delivered in October 2011. It is a multipurpose subsea vessel, and the sister vessel to Polar King.
 
The vessel is specially designed for operation under severe weather conditions, and has high manoeuvrability and station keeping capabilities. It can provide services including offshore construction (CSV), inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) operations.
 
