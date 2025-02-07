Shipping Organizations Voice Concerns Over Seafarer Safety

The Round Table of International Shipping Associations - which consists of BIMCO, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), INTERTANKO, and INTERCARGO - has called for the increase in the awareness of seafarer safety, rights, and treatment outside of the shipping industry.

The chairpersons of the world’s biggest shipping industry organizations gathered on February 6 in Athens to discuss topics including greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction and the impact of geopolitics on shipping.

By far, the most important topic on the agenda was how the industry and the international community can help limit and end a rise in the unjust treatment and criminalization of seafarers. The organizations unanimously agreed to work together to raise awareness of seafarers' rights and safety.

“Throughout 2024, we have witnessed a rise in the number of kidnappings and cases of rogue detention and imprisonment of our seafarers. This is devastating and highly concerning. Let’s not forget that seafarers transport over 80% of world trade. Despite their challenges, they continue to work to the highest professional standards. We will work collectively towards raising awareness about seafarers lacking some of the fundamental rights that some other key workers enjoy,” the representatives of the organizations forming the roundtable said in a joint statement.

A recent report from the International Maritime Bureau has concluded that 2024 saw a decline in piracy but a rise in the number of seafarers taken hostage. According to the report, 126 seafarers were kidnapped last year, against 73 in 2023 and 41 in 2022.

Meanwhile, reliable data is lacking when it comes to criminalization, rogue detention, and imprisonment of seafarers when drugs are found on board a ship. Recently reported cases in some parts of the world, however, are a testament to innocent seafarers being jailed over alleged drug offenses despite a lack of sufficient evidence.

The lack of reliable data is a problem that the Round Table member organizations will seek to address to gain a comprehensive overview of the extent of the problem.

“Seafarers should not risk jail sentences, kidnappings, or attacks while performing their essential duties. Two weeks ago, we heard the news that the 25-member crew of the Galaxy Leader had been released after being kidnapped at gunpoint and held in captivity for over 430 days by the Houthis.

"Unjustified deprivation of liberty and attacks on innocent seafarers are attacks on individuals, the shipping industry, supply chains, and world trade. We will continue to raise awareness of the rights and treatment of our seafarers,” the chairpersons added.