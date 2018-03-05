Eagle Bulk Shipping Reports 4Q Loss
US based owner-operators of Supramax dry bulk vessels reported a loss of $16.6 million in its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, compared to a net loss of $142.4 million for the fourth quarter in 2016.
