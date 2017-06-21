US-flag Great Lakes Shipping Steady in May

U.S.-flag Great Lakes freighters (lakers) moved 9.5 million tons of cargo in May, a virtual repeat of a year ago, the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA) reported. The float totaled 9,496,663 tons this May and 9,473,709 tons a year ago. This May’s shipments were, however, down 5 percent from the month’s long-term average.

Iron ore cargos for steelmakers totaled 4.9 million tons, an increase of 4 percent compared to a year ago.

Coal loadings were little changed in May. Shipments totaled 1,435,400 tons, an increase of 36,953 tons.

Limestone cargos hauled in U.S. bottoms totaled 2.7 million tons, a decrease of 7 percent compared to a year ago.

Year-to-date U.S.-flag cargos total 20,833,120 tons, again a virtual tie with a year ago, LCA said.

Iron ore shipments have increased 6.5 percent to 12.9 million tons.

Coal cargos mirror a year ago at 2.9 million tons.

However, shipments of aggregate, fluxstone and scrubber stone – 3.9 million tons – have dipped nearly 15 percent.