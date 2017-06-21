Marine Link
Thursday, June 22, 2017

US-flag Great Lakes Shipping Steady in May

June 21, 2017

© johnsroad7 / Adobe Stock

© johnsroad7 / Adobe Stock

U.S.-flag Great Lakes freighters (lakers) moved 9.5 million tons of cargo in May, a virtual repeat of a year ago, the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA) reported. The float totaled 9,496,663 tons this May and 9,473,709 tons a year ago. This May’s shipments were, however, down 5 percent from the month’s long-term average.

 
Iron ore cargos for steelmakers totaled 4.9 million tons, an increase of 4 percent compared to a year ago.
 
Coal loadings were little changed in May. Shipments totaled 1,435,400 tons, an increase of 36,953 tons. 
 
Limestone cargos hauled in U.S. bottoms totaled 2.7 million tons, a decrease of 7 percent compared to a year ago.
 
Year-to-date U.S.-flag cargos total 20,833,120 tons, again a virtual tie with a year ago, LCA said.
 
Iron ore shipments have increased 6.5 percent to 12.9 million tons.
 
Coal cargos mirror a year ago at 2.9 million tons.
 
However, shipments of aggregate, fluxstone and scrubber stone – 3.9 million tons – have dipped nearly 15 percent.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News