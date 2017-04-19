ABS CTO Weighs in on Smart Shipping

Related News

High Speed Catamaran Powered by Wärtsilä Waterjets

Wärtsilä has been contracted to provide the waterjets for a new high speed ferry being built by the Incat Tasmania yard in…

Global Maritime Community Gathers in Singapore

Amid structural and cyclical changes brought about by over-capacity, mega-alliances, increasing digitisation, as well as…

Finnlines, Alfa Laval Ink Scrubber Performance Deal

Finnish shipping operator Finnlines, part of the Grimaldi Group, has placed a service order with Alfa Laval to optimize the…

ASV Global to demonstrate C-Worker 5 ASV at Ocean Business exhibition

ASV Global has announced it will be demonstrating its C-Worker 5 Autonomous Surface Vehicle (ASV) at the Ocean Business exhibition in Southampton…

WIN WIN: Wind Powered Oil Recovery Concept Progresses

The DNV GL-led joint industry project, WIN WIN (WINd powered Water INjection), has completed its first phase and determined…

First Ocean Vessel of 2017 Arrives at Port of Indiana

The first ocean vessel of the year arrived at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor marking the official opening of the international shipping season.

CMA CGM Improves Canada to West Africa Service

CMA CGM announced a significant improvement of its product from Montreal, Canada to Africa West Coast strategic markets.

KVH Debuts Connectivity as a Service Offering

KVH Industries, Inc. has launched a new all-inclusive Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) offering for the maritime industry, AgilePlans by KVH. For a single monthly fee…