Shipping's Tschudi Group Makes Anti-Spoofing Investment

Global maritime shipping faces a surge in GPS and GNSS disruptions — with some regions reporting a 350% increase in affected vessels over the past six months — raising concerns over safety, trade reliability, and security.



In response, Tschudi Shipping Company has partnered with U.S.-based Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (APNT) specialist NAL Research and Norwegian maritime technology provider SGM Technology AS to deliver a new resilient navigation and tracking solution for ships operating in high-risk GPS-compromised environments.



The collaboration leverages Iridium’s low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network to provide global coverage and ensure reliable asset tracking and assured navigation, even in areas affected by jamming, spoofing, or other GPS/GNSS interference. Trials with leading shipowners are currently underway.



A Rising Threat to Maritime Navigation

According to P&I club NorthStandard, incidents of GPS spoofing and jamming have increased dramatically, with maritime authorities reporting up to 350% more vessels affected in certain regions. These disruptions have led to collisions, operational delays, increased costs for global trade, and heightened security risks for crews at sea.



“Protection against GPS vulnerabilities is no longer a nice-to-have, but a necessity to ensure operational success and asset safety,” said Robert Bills, President of NAL Research.



Felix Tschudi, Chairman of Tschudi Group, emphasized the urgency: “As a fifth-generation shipping company, we’ve witnessed the evolution of maritime navigation, but never before have we faced technological threats like GPS jamming and spoofing. These disruptions pose a serious risk to vessel safety, crew welfare, and the reliability of global trade routes. The industry must act collectively to address these vulnerabilities.”



Steffen Grefsgård, CEO of SGM Technology, added: “In today’s maritime landscape, the threat of GPS jamming and spoofing is no longer theoretical – it’s a growing reality. Ensuring navigational safety is critical, not just for protecting cargo and vessels, but for safeguarding the lives of seafarers who rely on precise and trustworthy systems every day.”



The solution is built on Iridium’s Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) service, which uses a fully authenticated L-band signal that is resilient to spoofing and jamming.



“Iridium PNT-enabled technologies are available today and provide trusted location services for high-value assets — and, more importantly, help keep mariners safe,” said Rohit Braggs, Vice President of PNT at Iridium.



The partnership unites: