SHIPSWEB Tech for Auxiliary Engine Control

Yanmar Engineering announced the deployment of SHIPSWEB, a tool for management of auxiliary engines on ocean-going vessels.

SHIPSWEB incorporates elements of artificial intelligence and advanced information and communications technology (ICT) to efficiently manage the operation of large auxiliary diesel engines.

SHIPSWEB has the capacity to extract data in a variety of formats so that on-board performance management data and parts wear measurements, whether in various electronic formats or uploaded to the system from written records, to analyzed engine and parts status and as certain and evaluate the risk of parts failure.

The system also provides a search tool that represents technical information related to the search keyword as a network graph to give the user a bird’s eye view of the available technical manuals, instruction manuals and service news necessary for engine management.





Chatbot Operation Screens (Photo: Yanmar)