Marine Link
Saturday, July 1, 2017

Cochin Shipyard Delivers 2 RoRo Vessels

June 30, 2017

Photo: Cochin Shipyard Limited

Photo: Cochin Shipyard Limited

 The Cochin Shipyard Limited in India delivered two RoRo vessels to the Kochi Municipal Corporation (KMC), Press Trust of India reported.

 
The vessels with modern equipment are expected to provide a great relief to the transportation problems in Kochi, the report said quoting company officials.
 
With a length of 27 metres and 8.25 metres breadth, the vessels can achieve speeds of six knots, it said.
 
The vessels are provided with ramps on either side, both in the forward and aft, eliminating the need for reverse parking of the vehicles on the ferry.
 
The diagonally placed azimuth thrusters of these vessels eliminates the need for turning of the vessels at the jetty and also allows for better manoeuvrability, especially during high tidal currents.
 
The ferries are designed to accommodate 18 cars plus 50 passengers or 12 cars and four 10 tonne trucks in addition to 50 passengers, the release said.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News