Thursday, January 4, 2018

GTT to Design LNG Tanks for Korean Shipyard

January 3, 2018

(Left) Tank of a LNG fuelled vessel and (Right) Tank of a LNG fuelled containership. Image: Gaztransport & Technigaz

(Left) Tank of a LNG fuelled vessel and (Right) Tank of a LNG fuelled containership. Image: Gaztransport & Technigaz

 GTT received at the end of 2017 an order from a South Korean shipyard regarding the design of the LNG tanks of a new LNG carrier. Its delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.

 
GTT will design the LNG tanks of the unit, allowing for a capacity of 174,000 m3. The insulation solution Mark III Flex has been chosen for its ability to reduce the daily guaranteed Boil-Off gas rate to 0.085% of tank volume. 48 vessels in service already benefit from this technology.
 
The shipowner and shipyard's names are kept confidential at this stage. 
 
Last month, GTT received an order from a South Korean shipyard regarding the design of the LNG tanks of 3 new LNG carriers. The deliveries are due in the first semester of 2020.
 
GTT will design the LNG tanks of the units, each having a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be equipped with the membrane containment system Mark III Flex, a sea-proven technology developed by GTT. This insulation system guarantees a Boil-Off Rate of 0.085%V/day. It has already been used to equip 48 vessels in service today.
 
