GTT to Design LNG Tanks for Korean Shipyard
GTT received at the end of 2017 an order from a South Korean shipyard regarding the design of the LNG tanks of a new LNG carrier. Its delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.
GTT received at the end of 2017 an order from a South Korean shipyard regarding the design of the LNG tanks of a new LNG carrier. Its delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News