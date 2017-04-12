Kelleys Island Ferry at Great Lakes Shipyard

Great Lakes Shipyard was awarded a drydocking contract by Kelleys Island Ferry Boat Line for the M/V Carlee Emily. Maintenance work includes five-year drydocking, U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) inspection and surveys as well as miscellaneous routine repairs.

The ferry was hauled out using the 770-MT Mobile Marine Travelift on April 10, 2017. Work is expected to be completed later this month, allowing the ferry to return to service as soon as possible.

This is the second time that the Carlee Emily was drydocked at Great Lakes Shipyard and the fifth drydocking for Kelleys Island Ferry Boat Line. Other Kelleys Island vessels drydocked at the Shipyard include M/V Kayla Marie and Juliet Alicia.