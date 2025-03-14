ShorelineHudson: An Insurance and Risk Solutions Partnership

Shoreline and HudsonAnalytix launched of ShorelineHudson, a partnership to provide the maritime industry with integrated insurance and risk management solutions. ShorelineHudson’s mission is to predict, innovate, and respond to the ever-evolving risks of its global maritime industry clientele.

This relationship brings together Shoreline’s expertise in marine insurance and HudsonAnalytix’s strengths in risk management, claims mitigation, regulatory compliance, and cybersecurity and operational resilience. Operating from Bermuda and Philadelphia, with an in-market presence in Athens, Greece, ShorelineHudson is positioned to address the complex and dynamic risks faced by their maritime clients worldwide.

This announcement follows the recent acquisition of HudsonAnalytix by Acrisure LLC, a global fintech leader, building on its 2019 acquisition of Shoreline.