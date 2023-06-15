Silver Ships Wins Its Largest-ever Shipbuilding Contract

Aluminum boatbuilder Silver Ships announced it has secured its largest shipbuilding contract order to date.

The Theodore, Ala. builder said it was awarded a $6.1 million dollar firm-fixed-price General Services Administration (GSA) contract for the construction and delivery of up to 246 High-Speed Maneuvering Surface Target (HSMST) custom vessels. The deal includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $48.25 million dollars.

Delivery of the first target boats is scheduled for March 2024.

This contract entails the construction of Silver Ships’ AM800 RHIB. The 27-foot custom-built AM800 target boats feature a 9-foot 8-inch beam and include an air or foam collar depending on the boat variant. Each AM800 will be outfitted with a specialized compartment designed for installing remote control systems and electronics. These target boats are fully operational and built to the Navy’s specifications and payload requirements depending on the boat’s specific mission. Vessels can be operated by a one or two-person crew for training purposes but are remotely operated during live-fire training.

Most of the 246 HSMSTs ordered will be powered by twin Suzuki 225-horsepower outboards. The remaining boats included in this contract will be powered by Mercury Diesel Spark Ignition outboards to fulfill Navy fueling requirements. HSMSTs are designed with several uncommon design elements specific to their unique mission, for example, an above-deck fuel tank allowing operators to replace tanks quickly and easily.