ABS Nautical Systems Simplifies MRV Compliance

ABS has launched ABS Nautical Systems NS Voyage Manager to simplify compliance reporting.

The cloud-based, subscription application facilitates compliance with a range of environmental regulations, including the European Union (EU) Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) regulation for CO 2 emissions.

“With EU MRV already in effect and additional regulations on the horizon, such as the International Maritime Organization ’s Data Collection System requirement, operators need an easy way to manage the increasing volume of data required for reporting,” says ABS Chief Technology Officer and ABS Nautical Systems President Howard Fireman. “NS Voyage Manager is deployed quickly and accurately to collect data that supports regulatory compliance.”

The software integrates data collected for noon reports or through the NS AutoLogger in the NS database, automating and simplifying the compliance reporting process.

The secure, marine-grade NS AutoLogger captures data directly from sensors and ship systems to improve the accuracy of logged data. The data captured can be expanded to support other operational activities, including performance management.

“Including the NS AutoLogger with NS Voyage Manager substantially improves data accuracy and reduces the reporting burdens on the crew,” says ABS Nautical Systems Chief Operating Officer and Vice President Stephen Schwarz. “This new module is also flexible and can be expanded and customized based on any operator’s requirements.”

The software is configured to a client’s EU MRV monitoring plan, facilitates submission to the third party verifier and automatically reports verified compliance data directly to the EU. ABS was the first class organization accredited to perform EU MRV assessments and is leading the way in helping streamline and simplify the compliance process for owners and operators.

NS Voyage Manager also captures Bunker Delivery Notes for MRV compliance and supports other environmental compliance activities, including Ballast Water Exchange, Fuel Switching (ECA Compliance), Garbage record Book, Oil Record Book, Vessel General Permit (VGP), and IMO DCS.