Simrad Debuts HALO 2000, HALO 3000 Radars at FLIBS

Simrad Yachting unveiled two of its new radar products this week: the Simrad HALO 2000 and HALO 3000. HALO 2000, starting at $6,399, and HALO 3000, starting at $8,499, both feature higher power pulse compression and improved detection ranges to offer the most powerful Simrad HALO radars on the market. Other key integrations like Bird+ Mode, ZoneTrack and support for Dangerous Target Alerts provide users even more technical and safety benefits. The new HALO radars are on display this week at the Navico Group exhibit during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

HALO 2000 comes with 50 watts of power, ensuring visibility out to 72 nautical miles, while HALO 3000, Simrad Yachting’s most powerful open array radar with 130 watts of power, provides visibility out to 96 nautical miles. That power is combined with world class beam sharpening for enhanced target separation that is unmatched in the marketplace.

Other technical upgrades include situational awareness enhancements and ZoneTrack merged into the Simrad brand’s decades of expertise and experience in radar. On the HALO 3000, the new Bird+ Mode activates the radar to solely focus on maximizing 130 watts of power on targeting and identifying flocks of birds at ranges of up to eight nautical miles.