Carl Vinson Strike Group Arrives in Singapore

Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, Arleigh Burke -class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) and Ticonderoga -class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) arrived in Singapore for a scheduled port visit, April 4.

Prior to the visit, the Carl Vinson Strike Group (CSG-1) completed two weeks of routine operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including maritime exercises with the Republic of Korea Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. The ship also operated in the South China Sea during this deployment.

"This port visit reaffirms our commitment to the U.S.-Singapore defense relationship and our shared belief that lawful use of the sea and airspace are essential to prosperity, stability and security for all nations in the Pacific," said Rear Adm. Jim Kilby, CSG-1 commander. "We greatly appreciate the opportunity to return or in many cases visit this great country for the first time."

Carl Vinson will host a reception for distinguished visitors including the United States ' Deputy Chief of Mission to Singapore

Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath; Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet; Fleet Commander Cheong Kwok Chien; and various high commissioners, military attaches and distinguished members of the U.S. and Singapore Diplomatic Corps.

"Vinson Sailors are excited about Singapore and this port visit," said Capt. Doug Verissimo, Carl Vinson commanding officer. "They tirelessly execute the carrier's mission in providing a presence here in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. They work hard to better themselves personally and professionally, and now they have an opportunity to get some well-deserved rest and take in the sights and culture of Singapore."

During the port visit, CSG-1 Sailors will volunteer off-duty time to various charitable and community organizations. CVW-2 Sailors will volunteer at Willing Hearts, a soup kitchen, and Sailors stationed aboard Lake Champlain will volunteer with Child @ Street 11, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping low-income families provide education for their children.

Additionally, members of Carl Vinson's Junior Enlisted Association and Second Class Petty Officers Association will volunteer at a food bank where they will move food and receive donations.

The strike group will continue on their regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment after departing Singapore.

U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific routinely for more than 70 years. Carl Vinson has deployed to the region and has operated in the South China Sea during 16 separate deployments over its 35-year history.

Carrier Strike Group ONE departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific, Jan. 5. Carl Vinson, CVW 2 and embarked Destroyer Squadron (CDS) 1 deployed with Lake Champlain and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and Wayne E. Meyer.

Carrier Strike Group ONE deployed with approximately 6,500 Sailors and will focus on maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. The strike group assets will conduct bilateral exercises in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to include anti-submarine warfare, maneuvering drills, gunnery exercises, and visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) subject-matter-expert exchanges.

While deployed, Carrier Strike Group ONE will remain under U.S. 3rd Fleet command and control, including beyond the international dateline which previously divided operational areas of responsibility for 3rd and 7th Fleets. Third Fleet operating forward offers additional options to the Pacific Fleet commander by leveraging the capabilities of 3rd and 7th Fleets.