Singapore: Ferry Engine Room Catches Fire. All 62 Passengers Transferred to Another Vessel

Singapore-registered passenger ferry 'QUEEN STAR 2' caught fire on Friday while en route from Singapore to Batam, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has informed.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was alerted that there was a fire in the ferry's engine room on Friday, 12:30 local time.

"MPA, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and Police Coast Guard (PCG) immediately deployed their crafts to provide assistance. MPA also deployed a tug boat to provide assistance and tow the ferry," the MPA said.

"All 62 passengers, including Singaporeans, Malaysians, and Indonesians, among others, on the ferry 'QUEEN STAR 2' have been safely transferred to another vessel 'MERBAU ERA' which was on the way to Harbourfront Ferry Terminal. 'MERBAU ERA' then headed to Batam and has arrived safely with the 62 passengers in Batam," the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said.

The fire onboard 'QUEEN STAR 2' was put out by the six crew members who remained onboard the ferry before SCDF's arrival. SCDF fire fighters were also onboard the ferry to ensure that the fire had been completely extinguished.



"There is currently no report of any injuries or pollution. MPA had deployed officers onsite at Harbourfront Ferry Terminal in case any of the passengers required support. 6. In addition, MPA had issued navigational broadcasts to ships to stay clear of the incident site," MPA said .