Singapore Launches World-First in Cybersecurity Training

New MariOT testbed aims to strengthen shipboard cybersecurity, train next-gen maritime professionals, and foster global collaboration.



Singapore has taken a major step toward fortifying the maritime industry's cyber defenses with the launch of the Maritime Testbed of Shipboard Operational Technology (MariOT), the world’s first industrial-grade cyber-physical training platform for shipboard systems. Commissioned by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and developed in partnership with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI), and industry collaborators, the new facility is designed to simulate real-world maritime cybersecurity threats and prepare professionals for the evolving digital landscape.



A First-of-Its-Kind Cyber-Physical Training Environment

Located at SUTD, the MariOT facility features high-fidelity simulations of critical shipboard systems, including navigation, propulsion, and power management. These simulations allow maritime professionals and trainees to experience and respond to realistic cyber incidents, bridging the gap between theoretical learning and actual maritime operations.

By replicating real-time cyberattack scenarios, the platform offers a powerful tool for hands-on training, technology testing, and the development of robust cybersecurity protocols without the need for access to physical shipboard systems.



Advancing Maritime Cybersecurity Education

The MPA plans to integrate MariOT training modules into maritime-related courses at Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs). Students will benefit from immersive simulations and access to structured internships, cross-disciplinary research projects, and specialised learning paths in maritime cybersecurity—a growing and critical field.

MPA also aims to expand MariOT's capabilities in the years ahead, focusing on keeping pace with evolving cyber threats. This will include enhanced simulation technologies and deeper collaboration with international partners to support the development of global cybersecurity standards.



A Boost to Research and Workforce Upskilling



The MariOT initiative is expected to benefit over 300 maritime professionals and students over the next three years, including ship crew, cybersecurity experts, and port operators. The facility provides a unique environment where engineers, IT specialists, and maritime personnel can collaborate, share knowledge, and refine best practices.

According to David Foo, Assistant Chief Executive (Operations Technology) at MPA, "MariOT offers cyber solution providers a practical platform to test and develop their solutions in a realistic maritime environment. At the same time, it plays a key role in upskilling our workforce to address the growing cybersecurity challenges in the industry."



Global Collaboration: Inaugural MariOT Cybersecurity Exercise



To mark the commissioning of the facility, SUTD and MPA will jointly host the inaugural MariOT cybersecurity exercise from 27–28 March 2025. This large-scale simulation will test participants’ ability to detect and respond to cyberattacks targeting shipboard operational technology systems.

The exercise will be observed by senior officials from international port authorities, including members of the Port Authority Chief Information Officers Cybersecurity Network (PACC-Net) and chainPORT Cyber Resilience Working Group (CRWG).

Support for the exercise comes from key global partners, including iTrust (SUTD’s cybersecurity research centre), the Maritime Cybersecurity Centre at the Estonian Maritime Academy, and the School of IT at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech).



Voices from the Industry

Professor Chua Chee Kai, Associate Provost for Research at SUTD, highlighted the platform’s transformative potential: “MariOT is the first of its kind industrial-grade cyber-physical testbed that provides real-world scenarios for cybersecurity training and maritime operations testing. We are proud to work with MPA, SMI, and our industry partners to nurture a new generation of talent in maritime cybersecurity.”

Dr Chen Xinwei, Deputy Executive Director of SMI, emphasized the urgency of the initiative: “With increased digitalisation and connectivity between ship and shore, cyber threats to shipping operations are rising. MariOT offers a secure, collaborative space for researchers and the industry to stress-test systems and develop stronger defences.”

Professor Sanja Bauk, ERA Chair Holder of Maritime Cybersecurity (MariCybERA) at the Estonian Maritime Academy, echoed this sentiment: “Our collaboration with Singapore’s maritime cybersecurity institutions is an honour. Joint research and training efforts like these are essential for tackling global cyber risks in shipping.”





