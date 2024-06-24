Singapore Spill: Removal of Bulk Oil Near Completion

The removal of bulk oil from the sea and beaches in Singapore is nearly complete after the Singapore-flagged bunker vessel Marine Honour was hit by Netherlands-flagged dredger Vox Maxima on June 14.

The Singapore MPA reports that there has been no observed oil slick along the East Coast and Changi since June 18 based on both satellite and drone images. The bulk of oil-soaked sand has been removed from most of the affected public beaches, with the exception of Tanjong and Palawan beach at Sentosa. To date, about 550 tonnes of oil-soaked sand and debris have been collected from all affected beaches.

Over 700 people have worked on clean-up, and over 3,400 metres of boom have been laid.

Efforts are now moving to the next phase of the clean-up response which is focused on the more difficult clean-up of oil remnants trapped in areas such as coastal features, waterside infrastructures and rock bunds.

For the more heavily impacted areas, including Sentosa’s Tanjong and Palawan beaches, the specialised clean-up operations are expected to take around three months.

Clean-up of trapped oil remnants in the shoreline areas and waterside infrastructures off Pasir Panjang Container Terminal including PSA Terminal and Labrador Nature Reserve has been largely completed.

The Marine Honour is currently anchored off the western petroleum anchorage. The remaining fuel oil onboard from the ruptured cargo tank and its full contents onboard the vessel must be emptied before it can be towed into the shipyard for repair. Aside the containment booms laid around the vessel, a 35-tonnes oil load Current Buster system is on station to respond to any potential leaks in the lightering process which is expected to take one to two weeks.



