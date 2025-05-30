Singapore, TotalEnergies Collaborate on Subsea Link to Import Clean Power From Indonesia

A Singapore government-appointed company will develop a subsea interconnector with Singa Renewables, a joint venture between Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) and France's TotalEnergies for low-carbon electricity imports from Indonesia.

Singapore Energy Interconnections (SGEI), a company appointed by the Singapore government to oversee the development of interconnections to enable electricity imports into Singapore, said on Friday that it had inked a memorandum of understanding with Singa Renewables for the project.

However, the companies did not give any financial details or say when the project would be completed in the statement.

The companies said that the project supports Singapore's target of importing up to six gigawatts of low-carbon electricity by 2035 and strengthens its partnership with Indonesia in contributing to realising the vision of the ASEAN Power Grid.

In a separate statement, Singa Renewables said it has been granted conditional licence from Singapore's Energy Market Authority to import up to one gigawatt of solar photovoltaic energy from Indonesia to Singapore.

Earlier this week, Singapore-headquartered bio-based resources and energy group RGE and TotalEnergies announced that Singa Renewables would develop a utility-scale solar and battery project in Indonesia's Riau Province.

(Reuters/Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Rashmi Aich)