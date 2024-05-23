Marine Link
Sixth Edition of Guidelines on the ISM Code Released

May 23, 2024

Source: ICS

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has released the Sixth Edition of Guidelines on the IMO International Safety Management (ISM) Code.

The sixth edition replaces the Guidelines on the Application of the IMO International Safety Management (ISM) Code, Fifth Edition, which has now been withdrawn from sale.

The new edition includes new content:

• New chapter on internal audits to help companies improve the SMS on an ongoing basis

• Example annual program of drills and exercises

• Updated publications list, split into department and ship types

• Examples of standard operating procedures and checklists

• Templates for standard operating procedures and checklists

• New checklists to help companies write procedures

• A new crew familiarization checklist

• New checklists to help companies conduct internal audits

• Questions to help internal auditors with the internal audit

• Updated graphics.

