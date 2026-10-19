SKF Opens Ceramic Process Lab

SKF opened its new Ceramic Process Laboratory (C-Pro Lab) at its R&D Centre in Houten, The Netherlands.

This capability strengthens SKF’s technology leadership across the complete ceramic manufacturing value chain, from raw material powder processing to high-performance component engineering, boosting the global adoption of advanced hybrid bearing technology.

“Ceramic and hybrid bearing technologies are essential enablers for clean and reliable rotation in next-generation industrial electrical applications. The C-Pro Lab enables full mastery over the end-to-end ceramic process. This allows us to innovate faster, optimize material performance, and accelerate the commercialization of high-performance hybrid solutions for our customers globally", says Annika Ölme, CTO and Senior Vice President, Technology Development.

The C-Pro Lab serves as a global competence center within SKF’s research and technology development organization enabling end-to-end optimization of ceramic technology. By bringing powder formulation, compaction, sintering, and surface finishing all together, SKF researchers can rapidly prototype new material compositions, optimize microstructures, and enhance process efficiency for high-volume manufacturing.