Sølvtrans Invests in Live Fish Carrier Fleet

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 2, 2021

cutNVC 390 Kongsberg Maritime is to design and equip a low-emission LFC for live fish transportation specialist Sølvtrans. Image: Kongsberg Maritime

cutNVC 390 Kongsberg Maritime is to design and equip a low-emission LFC for live fish transportation specialist Sølvtrans. Image: Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime wins contract with Myklebust Verft to deliver innovative low-emission LFC for Sølvtrans.

Kongsberg Maritime signed a $8.2m contract with Norwegian shipyard Myklebust Verft to design and equip a new Live Fish Carrier (LFC) for live fish transportation company Sølvtrans. 

The new 5,000m3 LFC will be built to KM’s new NVC 390 design, with a focus on reduced emissions and enhanced sustainability. The scope of Kongsberg's equipment package supply includes Promas propulsion, generators, thrusters, electrical systems and automation. To date, KM has designed eight LFCs for Sølvtrans, with six previously built or under construction at Myklebust Verft.

Sølvtrans is the world’s largest LFC company for the transportation of live salmon and trout, with plans to invest more than $800m on 18 newbuild vessels by 2025.

Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News