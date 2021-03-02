Sølvtrans Invests in Live Fish Carrier Fleet

Kongsberg Maritime wins contract with Myklebust Verft to deliver innovative low-emission LFC for Sølvtrans.

Kongsberg Maritime signed a $8.2m contract with Norwegian shipyard Myklebust Verft to design and equip a new Live Fish Carrier (LFC) for live fish transportation company Sølvtrans.

The new 5,000m3 LFC will be built to KM’s new NVC 390 design, with a focus on reduced emissions and enhanced sustainability. The scope of Kongsberg's equipment package supply includes Promas propulsion, generators, thrusters, electrical systems and automation. To date, KM has designed eight LFCs for Sølvtrans, with six previously built or under construction at Myklebust Verft.

Sølvtrans is the world’s largest LFC company for the transportation of live salmon and trout, with plans to invest more than $800m on 18 newbuild vessels by 2025.



