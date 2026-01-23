SLX Group Acquires Clements Engineering

SLX Group Ltd has announced the acquisition of Clements Engineering (St Neots) Limited, the Bedfordshire-based specialist in marine propellers, marine shafts, sterntube assemblies and ancillary equipment for small-to-medium-sized leisure and commercial vessels.

Clements Engineering has been supporting the marine industry for over 40 years, becoming a leading designers and manufacturers of propulsion engineering solutions in the United Kingdom. With its foundry and workshop, Clements Engineering supplies a range of small-to-medium-sized vessels with patterns, castings and machine-finished products, delivered globally.

Since 1935 SLX Group has been stocking and supplying marine and industrial components and providing engineering services worldwide. The acquisition strengthens SLX Group’s position in the marine engineering sector by integrating Clements Engineering’s precision manufacturing and refurbishment capabilities with SLX Group’s expertise in marine components and through-life engineering services in the commercial vessel sector.

SLX Group takes on sole ownership of Clements Engineering, who will continue operating from its Bedfordshire facility with its full team, ensuring continuity for customers. Paul Williams, who has been the Managing Director of Clements Engineering for over 20 years, will remain as a consultant during the transition period.

SLX Group plans targeted investment to expand capacity, enhance production technologies and extend the reach of Clements Engineering’s products across domestic and international markets.