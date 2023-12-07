Marine Link
Saturday, December 9, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

SOFEC Earns ABS AIP for Electric Charging Buoy

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 7, 2023

Image courtesy SOFEC

Image courtesy SOFEC



cutSOFEC_EBUOY_DETAIL_01_20231206

As the need for electrical power for vessels at sea grows, SOFEC announced that ABS awarded the newly developed Electric Charging Buoy (ECB) an Approval in Principle (AiP). Traditional SOFEC CALM buoy designs have integrated electrical power cable management solutions that allow vessel(s) mooring while utilizing externally supplied power. By using this proven concept, SOFEC can leverage its buoy designs and modify them to accommodate offshore electric power transfer from seaports or offshore wind farms substations to Electric Vessels.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week