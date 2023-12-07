SOFEC Earns ABS AIP for Electric Charging Buoy





As the need for electrical power for vessels at sea grows, SOFEC announced that ABS awarded the newly developed Electric Charging Buoy (ECB) an Approval in Principle (AiP). Traditional SOFEC CALM buoy designs have integrated electrical power cable management solutions that allow vessel(s) mooring while utilizing externally supplied power. By using this proven concept, SOFEC can leverage its buoy designs and modify them to accommodate offshore electric power transfer from seaports or offshore wind farms substations to Electric Vessels.