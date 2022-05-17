Software Solutions: Voyager Worldwide Upgrades Voyager Fleet Insight

Voyager Worldwide introduced an upgrade to its Voyager Fleet Insight web software, an upgrade designed to make it easier to monitor voyage status.

It features a host of enhancements to simplify and streamline core ship management tasks, including improved voyage tracking features and new alerts, the ability to manage office technical libraries and a refreshed map interface.

The new Alerts function notifies marine superintendents and other team members to significant operational changes, with options to set alerts when vessels deviate from planned routes, unexpectedly change course, stop moving or lose AIS signal. Regular position updates can also be requested at user-defined intervals to help monitor voyages and validate Noon Report information.

In addition, a new Office Technical Library management feature in the Voyager Fleet Insight Compliance module now lets shipping companies manage their office libraries in the same way as vessel libraries to help ensure shore-based teams have the latest information.