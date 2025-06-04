Solstad AHTS Vessels Get Clearance for Work Offshore Brazil

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has informed that its two Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels, hired by Petrobras, have received approvals for work offshore Brazil.

Solstad Offshore announced in April that its two AHTS vessels Normand Sigma and Normand Sirius secured contracts with Petrobras, subject to board approvals.

The approvals have now been secured and the AHTS vessels have been allocated to the contracts.

The contracts, which will start in the first quarter of 2026, each have a duration of four years and a combined gross value of approximately $210 million.

The vessels will be on bareboat contracts from SOMA to SOFF, which is the contract holder with Petrobras.

Solstad Offshore holds 27,3% of the shares in Solstad Maritime.