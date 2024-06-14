Solstad Offshore’s Two CSVs Remain on Duty for Subsea7

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured contract extensions with Subsea7 for two of its subsea construction support vessels (CSVs) – Normand Subsea and Normand Energy.

Subsea7 has exercised the 2025 optional charter period for the Normand Subsea.

The contract is now firm until December 31, 2025, with no further options thereafter.

Normand Subsea has been on contract to Subsea 7 since 2009. It is a 113-meter-long vessel, built in 2009, featuring VS 471 design. The versatile IMR vessel is capable of accommodation 90 people.

Furthermore, the present client has exercised all remaining option periods for charter of the Normand Energy, and the contract for the vessel is now firm until March 31, 2026.

Normand Energy is a large construction vessel, 130 meters long, equipped with a 250 tons active heave compensated crane and a working deck of 2000m2.

Built in 2007, and of VS 4220 design, the vessel can accommodate 100 people.

The vessel will continue to support subsea operations in West Africa.

Normand Subsea and Normand Energy are owned by Solstad Maritime, in which Solstad Offshore holds 27,3% stake.