Solstad's PSV, AHTS Secure Australia Contracts

Solstad Offshore, a Norway-based offshore vessel operator, on Friday said it had won contracts for the vessels Normand Ranger and Far Seeker in Australia.

The Normand Seeker, a large AHTS, has been awarded a contract in Australia with the start slated for the second quarter of 2021.

The anchor handler vessel will mobilize from Norway and will then provide support to a major drilling campaign offshore North-Western Australia, securing about one year of utilization for the vessel, Solstad said, without providing details on the identity of the client.

"During the drilling campaign, that also includes support from the Solstad AHTS Normand Saracen and Far Senator, the Normand Ranger will operate in connection with a moored semi-submersible drilling rig, with the base port being Dampier," Solstad Offshore said.

Also, Australian oil and gas company Santos has hired Solstad's platform supply vessel Far Seeker. The PSV will support Santos' drilling operations offshore Timor Leste, operating predominantly from Darwin.

The contract is for six months with further extension options available to Santos. The Far Seeker is scheduled to start its contract with Santos in April 2021.

"The arrival of the Normand Ranger supplements Solstad's existing fleet of four large AHTS and five PSV's operating within Australia and New Zealand, managed from Solstads Perth office," Solstad said.