Ultra Deep Solution Signs 5-Year Charter for DSCV Andy Warhol

Ultra Deep Solution has gone into a 5 year contract to Charter out the UDS DSCV Andy Warhol announced Shel Hutton, CEO of the company in his Facebook post.

The Warhol is an DNV-GL 18 men Saturation system with Twin 18 men SPHL’s and integrated Air Diving system. It comes with FiFi 3 and full oil recovery system. This vessel has 150 t AHC crane to 3000 msw. Again she is a MT design 6023 from Norway.

Also the ship has Kongsberg DP system with Schottel propulsion system. Their will be WROV’s built in from FMC/Schilling. The vessel comes with an offset moon pool for Divers over 55 yrs of age to reach the platform job location easily. Its primary area of work will be Middle East, Indian and Far East . Delivery will be Q4 2018 Singapore.

“The “Andy Warhol” is our 4th ship to be on long term contract. We at UDS have passionately built this vessel from the start for the Middle East and Asian Regions. It fits nicely into the market as a very high specification ship. The market has really heated up for the higher end DSCV vessels as of late. Our competitive pricing and low cost fuel consumption ships are having multiple offers on them. Oil and Gas companies are looking for High quality assets at competitive prices.”

“As we move forward now our long term out look is very positive with Oil trading in the $65 to $85 USD market. From here we will be aggressive with our next generation building phase. We look to sign multiple hybrid vessels in the next few months.”