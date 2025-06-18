Solvang Opts for More Full-Scale CCS Systems

Solvang has a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Seatrium for the installation and retrofitting of a full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems.

The retrofit on Solvang's new series of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), configured specifically for CCS, is set to begin in late 2026.

In April, steel was cut for the first two of seven Panamax VLGC at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. Delivery is planned for 2026 and 2027.

Solvang took delivery of Clipper Eris in February 2025 – the world’s first full-scale turnkey retrofit of a 7MW CCS system, undertaken by Seatrium. This system reduces CO2 emissions by up to 70% before it is stored in deck tanks for discharge to sequestration or usage.



