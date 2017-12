Related News

Andrade Named CFO at Teekay Tankers

Stewart Andrade has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Teekay Tankers, succeeding Vince Lok who will remain Teekay Corporation’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Former Harkand DSVs Join Boskalis Fleet

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has added two 115.4m diving support vessels (DSVs) to its fleet, in line with the company’s…

Canadian Coast Guard Expands Mapping Capability

Kongsberg Maritime said the Canadian Coast Guard has chosen its high resolution EM 712 multibeam echo sounders for the medium…

USS John S McCain Departs Subic Bay

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) departed Subic Bay, Philippines aboard heavy…

Starting Development of Next-generation Coal Carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines announced that MOL, Tohoku Electric Power Co and Namura Shipbuilding have jointly earned an Approval…

Box Ship Breaks from Mooring in Boston

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is investigating how a containership broke free from its mooring in Boston on Wednesday morning. The Coast Guard, along with Massport Fire Department…

Eye on Design: C-DRONE

During trials the correct measurement of metocean conditions is crucial for reproducibility, performance prediction and to…

India's INS Kadmatt Deployed in Indonesia

India's INS Kadmatt, the indigenously built stealth Anti-Submarine Warfare corvette arrived Belawan, Indonesia on 30 November 17.

Hydrographic Survey Vessel Converted for Autonomous Ops

ASV Global said it has converted a 26ft hydrographic survey launch to enable it to operate autonomously using the ASView control system…

Australian Destroyer Enters Sea Trials

The second Hobart class destroyer, NUSHIP Brisbane, has commenced her first phase of sea trials, which will test the ship’s hull…

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey

To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…